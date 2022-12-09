Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Winmark worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 118.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 89.5% during the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $240.00 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $183.93 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The firm has a market cap of $825.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.12 and its 200-day moving average is $219.93.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Stories

