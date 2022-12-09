Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.68.

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $77,195 in the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.