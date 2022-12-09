Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,950 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.