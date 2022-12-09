Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,876 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

