Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 627,241 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 627,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fortuna Silver Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after buying an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 421,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FSM stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.