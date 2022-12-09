Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 95,400 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $33.68 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI Properties Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

