Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 49.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,863,000 after purchasing an additional 573,058 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TRU opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

