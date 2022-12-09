Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $14,998,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $2,194,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,059,240 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $279.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.90. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $282.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

