PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 122.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PMT opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.