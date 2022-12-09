PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 122.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

