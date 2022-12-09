Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

