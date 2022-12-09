Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

