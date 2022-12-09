Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Shares Up 10.7%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. 20,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

See Also

