Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,503 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Perion Network worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5,087.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 492,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 483,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $26.17 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

