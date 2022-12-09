Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,503 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Perion Network worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5,087.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 492,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 483,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $26.17 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.