Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.58) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSMMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.85) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($18.05) to GBX 1,117 ($13.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.80) to GBX 1,530 ($18.66) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,714.00.

Persimmon Stock Down 0.7 %

Persimmon stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

