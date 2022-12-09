Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $11,336.00 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $11,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,015 shares in the company, valued at $566,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,474 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $12,089.52.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Personalis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 926,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.