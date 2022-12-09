PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETVW) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PetVivo stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,823 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetVivo were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

