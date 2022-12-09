Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.