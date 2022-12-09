Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

