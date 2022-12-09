Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

