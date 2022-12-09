Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $26.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NYSE:PHR opened at $26.71 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 73.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

