Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

