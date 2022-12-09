Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

