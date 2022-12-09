Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) CEO Bin Zhou acquired 5,000,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Planet Green Trading Up 24.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLAG opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Get Planet Green alerts:

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.