Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PCGH stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 324.50 ($3.96). 115,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,746. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.52. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 262 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 337 ($4.11).
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile
