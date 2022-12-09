Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PCGH stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 324.50 ($3.96). 115,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,746. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.52. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 262 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 337 ($4.11).

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

