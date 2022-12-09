Premia Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $126,415.82 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

