Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,703,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.