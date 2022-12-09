Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,665,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.12% of Netflix worth $1,646,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.37.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $310.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $630.24. The company has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

