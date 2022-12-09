Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.14 Billion Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.90% of Equinix worth $1,135,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,691 shares of company stock worth $1,870,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $683.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.26 and its 200-day moving average is $638.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.