Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.16 Billion Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,751,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,276,913 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,161,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after buying an additional 947,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $45,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.