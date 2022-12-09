Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.21 Billion Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.63% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,205,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,727 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 640,977 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the airline’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

