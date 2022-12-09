Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.33 Billion Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,778,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,280,002 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,325,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

