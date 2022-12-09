Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 282,197 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,797,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 282,197 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,590,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $324.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The firm has a market cap of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

