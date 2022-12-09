Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 342,014 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962,683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342,014 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.94% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,398,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $321.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.11 and a 1-year high of $324.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.