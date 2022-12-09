Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 3,263,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Progenity Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progenity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 367,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Progenity by 324.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Progenity by 111.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

