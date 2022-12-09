Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Down 0.7%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Progress Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 162.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 9.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 248.7% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Acquisition

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.