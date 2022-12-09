Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on December 30th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

