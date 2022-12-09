Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on December 30th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

