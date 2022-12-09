Prom (PROM) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.56 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00026649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $83.45 million and $2.56 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00241011 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.59619215 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,602,042.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

