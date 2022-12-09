Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Tops $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

