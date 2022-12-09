Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $119,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

