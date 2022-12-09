Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,185,104 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of American International Group worth $134,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 156.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 175.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $243,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.26 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

