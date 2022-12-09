Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42,763 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Netflix worth $127,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Netflix by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $310.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.59 and its 200-day moving average is $232.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $630.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

