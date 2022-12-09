Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 52,191 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,191 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $101,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 340.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 109,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 84,615 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 108.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 337,096 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,305,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of MPC opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.