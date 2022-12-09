Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 362,493 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362,493 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $143,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.63 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

