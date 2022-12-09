Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 531,799 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of MetLife worth $91,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

