Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $112,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.75. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

