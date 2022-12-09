PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.