Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,077 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.98% of First Merchants worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $15,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 212,253 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,623,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

