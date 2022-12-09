Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.56. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

