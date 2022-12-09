Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.32.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $89.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.