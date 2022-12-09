Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.86 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

